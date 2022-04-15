(Green Car Reports) — The United States Departments of Transportation and Energy on Thursday announced funding for EV charging infrastructure over five years under the Biden administration’s infrastructure law.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The amount of funding varies by state. For example, Delaware will receive $2.6 million for the fiscal year 2022, while Texas will receive about $60 million. For the total five-year period, funding ranges between just under $17 million for the District of Columbia, to $407 million for Texas.

States will now have to submit plans for how funding will be used, although the federal government will provide some guidance. The DOT noted that it expects charging station placement to follow pre-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors along major highways.

In addition to prioritizing highway charging, the federal guidance also says that states should fund DC fast-charging stations and that stations should have at least four ports capable of simultaneously charging four EVs. Stations should be located every 50 miles along Interstate highways and be located within 1 mile of highways, according to the guidance.

Federal funds will cover 80% of EV charging costs, with private or state funds making up the balance, the guidance said. Additional guidance covering charging hardware is also scheduled to be released by May.

The start of a national network was included in the infrastructure bill that passed in November. The Biden administration’s goal is 500,000 chargers by 2030, but this initial allotment of funds will only pay for a small first piece of that.

Market research results have shown that EV drivers are most satisfied with the Tesla Supercharger network, but a recent study ranked Electrify America on top for the user experience, not including charging performance or downtime.