(iSeeCars) — Driving in the winter can be an unpleasant experience.

There’s the discomfort of entering a freezing vehicle to warm it up as well as the inherent safety dangers associated with winter driving conditions. Even if you’re confident in your ability to drive in the snow, your winter driving proficiency may not be shared with other people on the road.

Luckily there are vehicles out there to make winter driving safer and more comfortable. Among those vehicles are SUVs across all sizes. We are breaking down the Best SUVs for Snow to help ensure you and your car are properly equipped for winter road conditions.

Best SUVs for Snow Driving

To select the best SUV for snow driving, iSeeCars analyzed SUVs across all sizes. These cars achieved a score of 8.0 or above (out of 10) on iSeeCars quality analysis that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Based on this criteria, an iSeeCars Quality Score was calculated. These cars also have all-wheel or four-wheel drive and the right combination of safety features that aid drivers in snowy conditions.

Here are the best SUVs for snow across multiple vehicle categories:

Best Small SUVs and Crossovers for Snow

Small SUVs provide a higher ground clearance than sedans while adding cargo and passenger space. Here are the best compact SUVs for snow:

Best Small SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score Starting MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Jeep Wrangler 9.2 $29,725 $40,119 2 Subaru Outback 8.8 $26,945 $34,433 3 Subaru Forester 8.7 $25,195 $31,934 4 Honda CR-V 8.6 $25,750 $31,408 5 Toyota RAV4 8.5 $26,525 $31,467 6 Hyundai Tucson 8.4 $24,950 $26,080 7 Kia Sportage 8.1 $24,090 $25,280 8 Mitsubishi Outlander 8.1 $25,795 $23,219 9 Ford Escape 8.0 $25,555 $28,082

1. Jeep Wrangler

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 9.8

Safety Score: N/A

MSRP: $29,725

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,119

The best small SUV for snow is the Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler is known for its off-road prowess, thanks to its high ground clearance, which also helps this vehicle maneuver in the snow. It also has optional four-wheel drive, which provides added traction in snow and icy conditions.

2. Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

MSRP: $26,945

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,433

The 2022 Subaru Outback, which also tops the iSeeCars Rankings for the Best Small SUVs, is a top SUV for snow. Every Subaru Outback includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and radar cruise control. The Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive to provide increased grip, and also has excellent outward visibility from its wagon-like exterior design.

3. Subaru Forester

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

MSRP: $25,195

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,934

The Subaru Forester’s standard safety technology includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and radar/adaptive cruise control. Similar to the Outback, standard all-wheel drive means the Forester offers increased grip during inclement weather. Upper trims also include hill descent control with X-Mode traction enhancement, which assists drivers in safely travelling down snow-covered hills.

4. Honda CR-V

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 9.0

MSRP: $25,750

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,408

The Honda CR-V ranks fourth as the best small SUV for snow. Every CR-V includes Honda Sensing, which includes standard forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. The Honda CR-V comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive can be added for $1,500 to every trim except the Touring trim, which includes all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

5. Toyota RAV4

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 9.0

MSRP: $26,525

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $31,467

The Toyota RAV4 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, radar cruise control, and automatic high beams. The Toyota RAV4 comes standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available for buyers seeking increased confidence on slippery roads for an extra $1,400. Weather packages can be added to certain trims which includes a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

6. Hyundai Tucson

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.5

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

MSRP: $24,950

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,080

Standard driver-assist technologies for the Hyundai Tucson consist of forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, and rear-seat reminder. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Hyundai Tucson, with all-wheel drive available on all trims for $1,400.

7. Kia Sportage

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 7.6

Retained Value Score: 7.6

Safety Score: 9.0

MSRP: $24,090

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $25,280

The Kia Sportage’s standard driver safety tech includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention monitoring. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, radar cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors can be added at higher trim levels. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Sportage but all-wheel drive can be added to all trim levels for $1,500.

8. Mitsubishi Outlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 7.7

Retained Value Score: 7.1

Safety Score: 9.6

MSRP: $25,795

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,239

The Mitsubishi Outlander was redesigned for 2022 and has standard forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keeping assist. All-wheel drive is standard.

9. Ford Escape

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.8

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 6.5

Safety Score: 9.0

MSRP: $25,555

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,082

The Ford Escape offers forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert as standard equipment. The Ford Escape comes standard with front-wheel drive and makes all-wheel drive available on all trims for an added $1,500 except the top-line Titanium model, which includes all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

Best Midsize SUVs for Snow

Midsize SUVs and crossovers provide more cargo and passenger space than their small SUV counterparts and often include a third row of seating.

Best Midsize SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Toyota Highlander 8.9 $35,205-$49,510 $41,763 2 Honda Pilot 8.7 $36,830-$50,620 $38,652 3 Toyota 4Runner 8.6 $37,305-$52,120 $45,844 4 Hyundai Santa Fe 8.5 $27,200-$42,660 $29,774 5 Ford Explorer 8.5 $33,245-$55,740 $43,244 6 Nissan Pathfinder 8.4 $33,410-$48,090 $30,226

1. Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.5

Value Retention Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $35,205-$49,510

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,763

The Toyota Highlander is a capable crossover with a comfortable, high-quality cabin and three rows of seats. The Highlander comes standard with a suite of safety features including cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. All trims come standard with front-wheel drive. AWD can be added to lower trims for $1,600 or $1,950 on higher trims.

A new Toyota Highlander costs between $35,205 and $49,510 and a three-year-old used Toyota Highlander costs an average of $41,763.

2. Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.6

Value Retention Score: 7.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $36,830-$50,620

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,652

The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV for those seeking a family-friendly hauler without the bulkiness of a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative with spacious seating for up to eight passengers. It comes standard with a suite of safety features including collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, and automatic high-beam headlights. The Pilot’s highest trim comes with heated and ventilated front seats and heated second-row captains chairs. AWD can be added to lower trims for $2,000, and it comes standard on its highest elite trim.

A new Honda Pilot costs between $36,830 and $50,620 and a three-year-old used Honda Pilot costs $38,652.

3. Toyota 4Runner

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $37,305-$52,120

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $45,844

The Toyota 4Runner is one of the most reliable SUVs available thanks to its ruggedness and durability. Rear-wheel drive comes standard in most trims with the exception of TRD models, where four-wheel drive is standard; four-wheel drive can be added to the other trim levels for either $1,610 or $1,875. With over 9-inches of ground clearance, 4WD-equipped 4Runners can handle the harshest of winter conditions, making it the best midsize SUV for snow. The 4Runner’s TRD Pro trim, which has the off-road prowess to compete with the Jeep Wrangler, has a standard 4WD system that features low-range gearing and a locking rear differential to help escape extreme weather conditions. Standard safety features include forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

A new Toyota 4Runner costs between $37,305 and $52,120 and a three-year-old used Toyota 4Runner costs an average of $45,844.

4. Hyundai Santa Fe

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.5

Value Retention Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $27,200-$42,660

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $29,744

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a two-row SUV that seats five passengers. The Santa Fe consistently earns high rankings for predicted reliability and has above-average fuel economy for its class. It has an upscale interior and comes standard with safety technology like forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, pedestrian and cyclist detection, forward automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam headlights. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive can be added to all trims for $1,700. Heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel can be found on upper trims.

A new Hyundai Santa Fe costs between $27,200 and $42,660, and a three-year-old used Hyundai Santa Fe costs an average of $29,744

5. Ford Explorer

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.1

Value Retention Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $32,245-$55,740

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $43,244

The Ford Explorer has multiple powerful turbocharged engines to choose from and drives comfortably. The Explorer also has plenty of cargo space, with three rows of seats and a list of standard features that include active safety features like forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and rear cross traffic alert. It also comes standard with a remote starter and heated seats in all but the base trim. The Limited trim features heated second-row seats and a heated steering wheel. Four-wheel drive comes standard in the two highest trims and can be added to the lower trims for $2,000.

A new Ford Explorer costs between $32,245 and $55,740 and a three-year-old used Ford Explorer costs an average of $43,244.

6. Nissan Pathfinder

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.3

Value Retention Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10

Average New Car Price: $33,410-$48,989

Average Used Car Price: $30,226

The Nissan Pathfinder ranks sixth. The midsize three-row Pathfinder comfortably seats seven or eight and has an efficient V6 engine. The Pathfinder also has many standard active safety features including forward and rear collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, automatic high-beam headlights, and lane keep assist. Front-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive can be added to all trims for $1,900.

A new Nissan Pathfinder costs between ​​$32,610 and $45,710, and a three-year-old used Nissan Pathfinder costs an average of $26,660.

Best Large SUVs for Snow

Large SUVs, also known as full-size SUVs, are the largest SUVs you can buy. They commonly feature three rows of spacious seats and are built on truck platforms.

Best Large SUVs for Snow Vehicle Category Vehicle iSeeCars Quality Score MSRP Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Ford Expedition 8.6 $49,625-$77,425 $61,717 2 Chevrolet Tahoe 8.2 $48,400-$73,000 $54,767 3 GMC Yukon 8.1 $52,100-$73,000 $59,354

1. Ford Expedition

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

iSeeCars Reliability Score: 8.8

Value Retention Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $49,625-$77,425

Average Used Car Price: $61,717

Unlike its rivals with V8 engines, the Ford Expedition has a twin-turbo V6, giving it better gas mileage than the rest of its class. Ford introduced a new base two-row trim for the 2021 model year, which makes the vehicle available as a two- or three-row SUV for the first time. The Expedition comes standard with rear-wheel drive, ​​but four-wheel drive can be added to any trim for $3,050. The 202A package costs $3,685 and can be added to the XLT trim to provide winter-friendly features such as remote start, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The package comes standard on higher trims, but is not available on the base trim.

A new Ford Expedition costs $49,625 to $77,425, while a used Ford Expedition for sale costs from $61,717.

2. Chevrolet Tahoe

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 8.0

Value Retention Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $48,400-$74,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $54,767

The Chevrolet Tahoe ranks second as the best large SUV for snow and was fully redesigned for 2021 to add more legroom and standard safety features. The Tahoe has three available engine options, including two powerful V8 engines and a turbo diesel inline-six. Rear-wheel drive is standard in every trim, and four-wheel drive can be added to all trims, except in the Z71, which has standard 4WD. Upgrading to 4WD costs an additional $3,000. With 4WD, the Tahoe can handle snowy conditions with ease thanks to its generous ground clearance and powerful engine. The Tahoe has a suite of standard safety features including forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Heated front seats come standard in all but the base trim and a heated steering wheel is also available.

The Tahoe is also among the more affordable vehicles in the large SUV class, with a new Chevrolet Tahoe costing between $48,400 and $74,000. If you opt for a three-year-old used Chevrolet Tahoe, you can expect to pay an average of $54,767.

3. GMC Yukon

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 8.7

Value Retention Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $52,100-$73,000

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $59,354

Ranked third is the GMC Yukon. Also redesigned for 2021, the Yukon and the Yukon XL share a platform with the other full-size GM SUVs, including the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Suburban. All these full-size GMs will pull more than 8,000 pounds, making them great options for families with regular towing needs. The Yukon comes standard with a RWD drivetrain, but 4WD can be added for $3,000 on all trims except the AT4 off-road trim, which includes standard 4WD. The SLT Luxury package costs $2,030 and adds heated second-row seats and a heated steering wheel to the SLT trim, and these features come standard on higher trims.

A new GMC Yukon costs between $52,100 and $73,000 and a three-year-old used GMC Yukon costs an average of $59,354.

Bottom Line

If you live in an area that experiences snow and winter weather, you should consider one of our picks for the best SUVs for snow to keep you safe on snowy roads. It’s important to understand that standard versions of many SUVs aren’t properly equipped for snow, so make sure you’re aware that all-wheel or four-wheel drive as well as many comfort features are often add-ons.

If you’re interested in other vehicle types with all-weather driving capability, check out our list of the Best Cars for Snow.

