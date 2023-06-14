(Our Auto Expert) — Get ready to turn heads with the trendiest car colors of 2023.

Did you know that a staggering 78.5% of cars on American roads today stick to the tried-and-true grayscale palette? But fear not, fellow car enthusiasts, as we unveil a collection of the most captivating and unconventional car colors available this year.

BMW leads the pack with an exceptional range of frosted car colors, boasting a staggering choice of over 165 unique shades. These colors offer breathtaking variations within each hue, giving you the freedom to express your personality like never before.

If you’re a Jeep lover, prepare to be delighted by their wild variety of factory colors. From the eye-catching Firecracker Red to the immensely popular High Velocity, Jeep offers a diverse palette to suit every taste. And if you’re feeling particularly daring, take inspiration from car designer Ralph Gillies and Wrangler designer Mark Allen, who might have drawn inspiration from a fire truck to create a distinctive red and white combination.

Nissan’s Z Seiran Blue and Passion Red have been long-time fan favorites, but their Ikazuchi Yellow truly breaks tradition. This vibrant shade is bound to make a statement wherever you go.

Toyota and Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, bring their unique offerings to the table. Toyota highlights the striking Solar Octane, a color that exudes energy and style. Meanwhile, Alfa presents Verde, an Italian-inspired green hue that is both sophisticated and environmentally conscious.

Alfa Romeo is renowned for their signature red, but they also boast a stunning yellow shade called Ocra. And if you are seeking something truly exclusive, look no further than Rolls Royce. The luxury brand offers a custom program where they can match the color of virtually anything and expertly apply it to your car. In fact, one woman even had her Rolls Royce painted to match the color of her favorite stained cleaning gloves!

So there you have it, the most captivating car colors for 2023. Which one will you choose to make a bold statement on the roads? Let your imagination run wild and unleash your true colors!