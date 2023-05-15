(Our Auto Expert) – Alfa Romeo, the renowned Italian automaker, is making waves in the automotive world with its bold move toward electrification. Starting with the highly anticipated Tonale, every forthcoming Alfa Romeo vehicle will be powered by battery-electric technology.

This strategic shift marks a significant milestone for a brand that has long been associated with gas-powered racing vehicles.

Since its establishment in 1910, Alfa Romeo has been synonymous with elegance and performance. The globally available Tonale symbolizes the brand’s radical evolution, propelling it into a new era of electrification and connectivity.

The Tonale boasts an attractive design, a respectable electric driving range, and state-of-the-art infotainment technology. Its power is derived from a robust 285-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain, offering over 30 miles of estimated all-electric range and standard all-wheel drive. In a class that includes rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA250, and Volvo XC40, the 2024 Tonale stands out as a rare plug-in hybrid option.

An impressive 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery and a 90-kW electric motor provide a practical and eco-friendly electric range of more than 30 miles. Recharging the battery takes between two and a half to five hours, depending on the type of connection used.

One distinctive feature of the Tonale is the Alfa Romeo DNA drive mode system, which enables drivers to adapt steering, throttle response, shift mapping, and fuel efficiency with a simple dial turn. The DNA mode selector offers three modes: Dynamic, Natural, and Advanced, allowing for a customizable driving experience.

The Tonale, Alfa Romeo’s first compact sport-utility vehicle, introduces the all-new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. This advanced connectivity platform ensures seamless integration with mobile devices, enhancing convenience and entertainment on the go.

At launch, two trims will be available, with a third option set to join the lineup in the future. Unfortunately, there will be no Quadrifoglio edition of this compact SUV.

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale offers exceptional value in its segment, with a starting price of $42,995 going to $49,090 for the Veloce trim. You will inherit the huge paddle shifters, Alcantara-trimmed seats, and adaptive dampers. A sunroof, a Harman/Kardon sound system, 20-inch wheels, a surround-view camera, and the more advanced driver assists cost extra.

The all-new Tonale spearheads Alfa Romeo’s exciting new era of luxury, electrification, and connectivity while staying true to the brand’s race-inspired DNA.