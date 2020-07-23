CBS 4 Meteorologist

Andrew Shipley is the weekend meteorologist with the CBS 4 Valley Storm Team.

Andrew grew up in Sicklerville, New Jersey, and always had a passion for weather. He started forecasting in High School the big Nor’easters, winter blizzards, and the occasional hurricane impacting the Northeast.

Upon graduation from high school, Andrew moved to Melbourne, Florida, where he attended Florida Institute of Technology and earned his B.S. in meteorology with a minor in communications. While in college, Andrew was a student-athlete, running division II track and field.

Andrew’s first experience in broadcast meteorology came as an intern at WESH in Orlando, FL. He then spent a brief time as a freelance weather producer for ABC’s World News Tonight in New York, NY. Andrew earned his first on air camera opportunity at KNBN in Rapid City, SD as the morning meteorologist. Two year later, Andrew moved to Eugene, OR at KEZI, continuing as a morning meteorologist. After few years on the west coast, Andrew decided to head back east and landed here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Outside of weather, Andrew loves enjoying the outdoors including going on hikes, fishing, golfing, and enjoying the beach. Andrew is also an avid sports fan and loves cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies and the Indianapolis Colts.

If you see him around town, make sure you say hello.