Multimedia Journalist

Connect with Adam



Adam Cardona is a multimedia journalist at KVEO. He is a valley native born and raised in Brownsville.

Adam is wrapping up his final semesters at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. During his time at UTRGV he worked as a reporter for the student media department’s news station, KVAQ-TV. He has also served in roles that involve community engagement and marketing.

Adam is passionate about all things local from events to food. On his downtime, Adam enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, and keeping up with his pet beagle, Ellie.

Adam is excited to share stories that impact the Rio Grande Valley with his friends and family here!

Feel free to contact Adam with any tips at acardona@kveo.com