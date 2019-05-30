KVEO-TV is the CBS and NBC affiliate television station in the Harlingen-Weslaco-McAllen DMA, serving the entire surrounding metropolitan area, known as the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group.

KVEO signed on in December 1981 as a NBC affiliate and began broadcasting a DTV signal in 2005 with local news returning to KVEO on October of 2007. KVEO added the CBS affiliate January 28, 2020. The CBS affiliate was the first television broadcast in the Rio Grande Valley, signing on in October 1953.

KVEO TV

9201 W. Expressway 83

Harlingen, Texas 78552

Phone: (956) 366-4444

Main Fax: (956) 544-4636