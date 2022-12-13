HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The entire first episode of 956 Vanished is now online.

With this new special TV series, 956 Vanished puts a spotlight to the investigations of missing persons in the Rio Grande Valley. The bold, investigative series examines what is being done to find those who have been reported missing.

GUIDE TO EPISODE 1

Episode 1, which premiered Dec. 10, 2022, highlights the special circumstances, setbacks and developments in the efforts to find Brownsville resident Kimberly Avila and McAllen resident Neal King.

Part 1: Kimberly Avila was last seen on the streets in downtown Brownsville. After 5 years, her family and members of the LGBTQ+ community still search for answers. Avila’s story is presented in two TV segments. Learn more about her disappearance here.

Part 2: A McAllen man named Neal King set off to enter California’s legal marijuana growing industry in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Segments three and four of Episode 1 focus on King’s story. Learn more about the investigation here.

WHEN THE EPISODE AIRS NEXT

CBS 4 is scheduled to air Episode 1 of 956 Vanished at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.