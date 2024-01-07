SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A beloved father and husband hopped on a bicycle one morning and was never seen again.

Juan Chavez Carrillo is one of nine siblings and was born and raised in San Benito. After graduating from San Benito High School, Carrillo joined the army. After his service, he moved to Michigan where he landed a job with General Motors and started a family.

His daughter Sue Gonzalez said her father retired after 30 years at GM and moved back to San Benito to be closer to family. San Benito is a small tight-knit community, one where Carrillo and his wife Maria lived for 25 years.

The Carrillos have since lived a quiet life led by faith. A social butterfly, Carrillo served as a deacon at a nearby church.

“He’s a charmer, a charmer,” Gonzalez said. “He loved to talk to everybody. He could have a conversation with anybody. He’s very smart.”

However, Carrillo’s social life began to wind down when he started to have issues with his short-term memory. After his dementia diagnosis, Gonzalez said her father began to change, mentally and physically.

“He was quite frail the last time I … when I started taking him to see physicians and getting him checked and everything,” she said. “Because he did not want to see doctors or anything. He was totally against it and then finally he came to me and said I need help. He didn’t want to die. He needed help.”

The Carrillos began to slow down and fell into a routine with his wife Maria acting as his primary caretaker. Despite his diagnosis, Carrillo was determined to be independent and often went on bike rides.

“He never went far,” Gonzalez said. “He was always like in this area, that I’m aware of. He would tend to go to different places. He had friends that would pick him up sometimes too but like I said, he’s sneaky. He did not like to be treated like a baby. He said my mom would treat him like a baby. He wanted to do things on his own but with the dementia, you know, he would get angry like ‘no, I want to do it.’”

A few days before he disappeared, Carrillo’s truck was dropped off at the mechanics. They said to pick it up on Friday. The night before his disappearance, the Carrillo’s had dinner at Vicky’s restaurant, one of their regular spots not far from home. The next morning, July 18, 2023, Maria woke up and Carrillo was already gone and so was his bike.

“It was locked up and he had the key to it,” Gonzalez said. “There’s no other way. We know he took the bike. I mean, nobody else would have taken it.”

His wife suspects he took it upon himself to hop on his bicycle and pick up his truck from the mechanic near downtown San Benito. However, when hours passed and Carrillo wasn’t home, the family called the San Benito Police Department to file a missing person’s report. Carrillo was 86 at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators knew they had to move quickly in the mid-July heat.

“As soon as we found out he was missing and had not gone back we started canvassing the area, we went door to door knocking,” said San Benito Police Detective Jose Santos. “We flew the drone. We had multiple agencies and private companies helping us. There was a crop duster flying over the resaca. There were companies with drones. We had other agencies with tracking dogs and we had boats in the resaca. We had ATVs looking around in the area.”

Since the bicycle Carrillo was riding was purchased second-hand, the family was unable to give detectives an accurate description. They knew it was a purple color, maybe even maroon. Police have still not found Carrillo’s bike.

However, there was one thing Carrillo was rarely seen without, his black Army baseball cap. The family did not know what other clothing he was wearing.

After days of searching police finally received a solid lead and that was a Ring doorbell camera that captured who they believed to be Carrillo on his bike the morning he went missing.

“This one, it was grainy but other ones you could just tell no, that’s not the right bike so we knew it wasn’t him and this one we thought that looked like the bike and that looks like his silhouette it looked like it and stuff like that,” Gonzalez said.

As the case grows cold many in the San Benito community continue to search for Carrillo in hopes that he will return home to his family.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding Carrillo’s disappearance, please call the San Benito Police Department.