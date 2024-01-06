HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 956 Vanished returns with Episode 2 and this time we highlight the cases of two missing persons from the Rio Grande Valley.

The bold, investigative series will focus on what is being done to find those who have been reported missing.

This new episode does a deep dive into the disappearance and search of Chanda Loar-Sanders and Juan Chavez Carrillo.

San Benito native, Juan Chavez Carrillo, went on his routine morning bike ride in mid-July and has not returned home. As the case grows cold many in the San Benito community continue to search for Carrillo in hopes that he will return home to his family.

Chandra Lora-Sanders traveled from Oklahoma to Brownsville for a two-week reunion with her friends and has been missing since. What was supposed to be a quick getaway turned into a disappearance.

To learn more about these stories, here’s where to watch Episode 2 of 956 Vanished.

How to watch

Tune in for the premiere of Episode 2 at noon on Sunday on NBC 23.

A live stream of the premiere will also be available in this story Sunday afternoon.