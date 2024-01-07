BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Chanda Loar-Sanders, a woman from Oklahoma, planned a two-week trip to reunite with friends in Brownsville. What was supposed to be a quick getaway turned into a disappearance.

Brownsville borders the Mexican city of Matamoros. While Brownsville is listed as number 16 of the top 20 cities in America, across the Rio Grande, U.S. citizens are warned not to travel to the state of Tamaulipas due to killings, kidnappings and drug and human trafficking.

Despite the warnings, thousands cross every day. According to the Mexican government, more than 550 U.S. citizens are reported missing in Mexico and that number could be even higher considering how easy it is to cross and disappear if you are fleeing from law enforcement. Sanders could be one of the unaccounted for.

Some of the last people to see and speak to Sanders were police who arrested her on June 25, 2022, at a Brownsville Bus Station.

Body camera video obtained by 956 Vanished shows Sanders asking to be arrested after causing a disturbance at the bus station. Brownsville police cut out a large portion of what Sanders is saying in the video, but her last phone calls to her aunt and closest friend may help fill the gaps.

The 43-year-old’s last words on camera and the phone are of her confessing people are going to kill her.

Her aunt Melissa Sanders lives in Oklahoma and is praying that 956 Vanished can get her some answers. Melissa said she got a phone call from her niece in early June saying she had gone to jail.

“She was scared to death,” Melissa said. “And I know that she was thinking that someone was after her down there. And at first I just kind of thought that was a crazy thing to say, and now I just I don’t know what to think about it.”

Melissa says she does not know why Chanda thought people were out to get her but did admit to her niece’s drug use. She said she had no way of getting ahold of Chanda and had called every police department from Oklahoma to the border.

“I don’t know if she did some really bad drugs,” Melissa said. “Or, you know, somebody gave her some bad drugs and now we’re to the point where we’re thinking bad things instead of good things.”

While Chanda’s aunt admitted to knowing about her drug use, police say she was not on any substances at the time of her outburst at the bus station.

Former Public Information Officer for the Brownsville Police Department, Martin Sandoval said at 1:30 p.m. on June 25, 2022 officers made contact with Chanda for the first time after she pulled a fire alarm at Chuck E. Cheese because she wanted help.

Sandoval said Chanda claimed people and vehicles following her that wanted to kill her. She also told police that the children playing at the establishment also wanted to kill her. At that time, Chanda expressed to police that all she wanted to do was get back to Oklahoma.

The officer who responded to the call gave Chanda a ride to the Brownsville bus station to purchase a one-way ticket to Oklahoma, but she never got on board.

At 4:30 p.m. police received another call about a woman acting irate at the bus station. It was Chanda.

Security personnel say she was yelling at the employees at the bus station and said there were people following her with guns who wanted to kill her. When police arrived at the scene to ask her to leave, she said she would rather go to jail.

Because Chanda refused to leave the premises when asked by bus personnel, she was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing. It was there that police realized she had no drugs in her system. Chanda was transferred to Tropical Texas, a mental health treatment center in Cameron County. However, her arrest report does not show that she went to the facility because they do not admit people in police custody on weekends.

With no proof that Chandra was taken to a long-term treatment center, 956 Vanished turned to her social media page and financial footprint to help follow her trail. Chanda stayed active on social media and before her disappearance, she posted a photo on Facebook that showed her leaving for Mexico.

She did not hold a steady job and at the time of her disappearance, she was working as a bartender at the Kraken Café on South Padre Island.

Employees from the Kraken say she left unexpectedly just as she was starting to plant roots. Chanda received federal government checks from the Bureau of Indian Affairs while living in Oklahoma as a Native American. However, her aunt says those checks have not been cashed.

After her arrest, Chanda’s case goes cold. However, a TikTok post from Ashlee Spinks, a close friend of Chanda’s could help find who she was with when she crossed into Mexico.

Spinks said Chanda lived in the Rio Grande Valley with her brother Josh in her uncle’s home. However, the two were kicked out by Spink’s uncle for partying and coming in at all hours of the night.

Spinks says Josh and Chanda were close until they got into a big argument. Her brother claims Chanda wanted to have romantic relations with him and became upset when he rejected her. Now, Josh is in jail and tells his sister he does not know what happened to Chanda.

Spinks says she received a call from Chanda before her disappearance that chilled her. In the call, Chanda allegedly said that the cartel had a hit on her and Josh. She told Spinks that Josh took his hit and got it put on Chanda.

“The things she was saying just sounded kind of crazy,” Spinks said. “I felt like there was truth to it, there was some sort of truth in there somewhere. But I didn’t know exactly what the truth was.”

In a twist, Chanda’s brother reached out to Spinks saying Chanda is alive but does not want to be found — possibly out of fear.

While law enforcement has closed her case Spinks and Melissa are still posting flyers in hopes that Chanda will come home to her children.

If you know where Chanda is or have a tip, email Investigates at ValleyCentral.com.