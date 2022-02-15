Team USA collected speed skating bronze in men’s team pursuit to close ground on their medal total from 2018.

The Americans have 17 medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics — seven gold, six silver, and four bronze — in China, six shy of their 23-medal haul last winter tournament.

The U.S. unit of Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Joey Mantia blew away the Netherlands by 2.81 seconds in the Final B to earn America its first men’s team pursuit medal since 2010. All four Americans, including Ethan Cepuran who raced in the semifinals,obtained their first career Olympic medals.

Some other Day 11 notes:

Medal Sweep of these Games is… Germany in the two-man bobsled. So far, with the exception of monobob, Germany has won gold in all the sliding events in Beijing: four in luge, two in skeleton, and one in two-man bobsled. Germany is favored to win gold in the two remaining sliding events: four-man bobsled and two-woman bobsled.

Estonia (EST): Estonia won their first medal of these Games, bronze in freestyle skiing women's slopestyle through Kelly Sildaru . This is their second all-time bronze and eight all-time medal in the Winter Olympics.

Estonia won their first medal of these Games, bronze in freestyle skiing women’s slopestyle through . This is their second all-time bronze and eight all-time medal in the Winter Olympics. China (CHN): Host China won their 11 th and 12 th medals of these Games – 12 is the most they have won at any one Olympic Winter Games. Their previous best was 11 in 2010. With their sixth gold medal today (snowboarding men’s big air), China has improved their previous best of five gold medals at one Olympic Winter Games (2010).

Norway (NOR): Norway won five medals today (three gold, two silver), their best day at these Games to bring their total so far to 26 (12 gold, seven silver, seven bronze), maintaining their place at the top of the medal chart.

With 93 medals left up for grabs, Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29).

The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/15/2022

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 12 7 7 26 ROC 4 7 9 20 Germany 9 6 3 18 Team USA 7 6 4 17 Canada 2 4 11 17 Austria 6 6 4 16 Japan 2 5 7 14 Netherlands 6 4 3 13 Italy 2 6 5 13 China 6 4 2 12

