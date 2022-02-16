The Americans didn’t sweep the podium like they did eight years ago in Sochi, but they came pretty close, as Alex Hall and Nick Goepper took the top two spots in the men’s freeski slopestyle final.

Hall put down an insanely creative line through the course, especially on the last two jumps. On the first of those two, Hall spun a switch 720 onto the knuckle of the jump and then popped himself back in the air for another 540-degree rotation. His final jump involved pulling back a double cork 1080 at the last moment — a mid-air “pretzel” — and turning it into a 900.

“When it came time to put it all together, it ended up working out,” Hall told reporter Jack Doles.

With a first run that scored a 90.01, Hall moved to the top of the leaderboard, but none of the other skiers in the stacked field were able to top him.

Goepper came the closest, landing an extremely smooth run through the course on his second attempt to score an 86.48 and snag the silver medal. He told Doles he hoped to win gold but understood the competition would be “really high.”

“I’m really excited with how things panned out,” Goepper added.

The third American in the final, big air silver medalist Colby Stevenson, finished seventh but did manage to land a switch double cork 1800 in his opening run.

Results: Men’s Freeski Slopestyle

🥇 Alex Hall (USA)

🥈 Nick Goepper (USA)

🥉 Jesper Tjader (SWE)

