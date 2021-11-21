Vela Sabercats prevail over Taft Raiders

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Vela Sabercats hosted the San Antonio Taft Raiders at home, and were victorious 27-24.

The Sabercats on their first possession being forced to go for a field goal starting a small lead 3-0.

The Raiders would try and answer back in their first possession, but the Sabercat defense proved too much for them and they were unable to score to catch the Sabercats.

In the second quarter, Sabercats’ Chase Campbell would hand the ball off to Pablo Rivera who would take it 75 yards into the end zone increasing their lead 10-0.

The Sabercats kept things rolling in the third quarter with two more touchdowns from Rivera who was on fire.

Taft would finally get something going scoring a touchdown and a field goal ending the third quarter still trailing the Sabercats 24-10.

Job Juarez would kick a field goal for the Sabercats early in the fourth quarter which would be the only points put on the board for the rest of the Sabercats’ night.

The Raiders came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns to narrow the Sabercats’ lead 27-24.

Taft would attempt an onside kick, that would be recovered by Vela to round out the game.

11/20 @ 2:30p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Taft 0 0 10 14 24 Vela 3 7 14 3 27 Edinburg Vela v. San Antonio Taft Boxscore

The Sabercats go on to the 6A Division II Regional Round where they will go head to head with the Vandergrift Vipers from Austin, Tx.