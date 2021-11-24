Valley football teams in the regional round

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three valley football teams have made it to the regional round and will play on Friday, Nov. 26.

McAllen Memorial v. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial @ 3:00p.m.

5A Division 1

McAllen Memorial takes on the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles on the road at Corpus Christi Buccaneer Stadium. Both teams go into this game with the same record of 11-1.

PSJA North v. Westlake @ 4:00p.m.

6A Division 2

The PSJA North Raiders go head to head with Westlake in the Alamodome. Westlake goes into this game with an undefeated record.

Edinburg Vela v. Vandegrift @ 4:00p.m.

6A Division 2

The Vela Sabercats face Vandergrift in Corpus Christi at Cabaniss Stadium. The Sabercats go into this game with an undefeated record.

Scores and results for these games will be available here on ValleyCentral.