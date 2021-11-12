Santa Maria defeated on the road

2021 High School Football

REFUGIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Maria made their way up to Refugio for the 2A Division I Bi-District Round falling 70-6.

The Santa Maria Cougars had a tall task in the Refugio Bobcats, who had won a state championship back in 2019.

The undefeated Bobcats showed exactly why they were undefeated opening up the game with a kick-off return by Dezmon Brown.

The game would not go the Cougars way seeing them go scoreless until the third quarter.

11/11 @ 7pQ1Q2Q3Q4Final
Santa Maria00606
Refugio36280670
Santa Maria V. Refugio Score Breakdown (Source: University Interscholastic League)

Refugio goes on to face the winner of Johnson City V. Flatonia.

