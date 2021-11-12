Santa Maria defeated on the road

REFUGIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Maria made their way up to Refugio for the 2A Division I Bi-District Round falling 70-6.
The Santa Maria Cougars had a tall task in the Refugio Bobcats, who had won a state championship back in 2019.
The undefeated Bobcats showed exactly why they were undefeated opening up the game with a kick-off return by Dezmon Brown.
The game would not go the Cougars way seeing them go scoreless until the third quarter.
|11/11 @ 7p
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Final
|Santa Maria
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Refugio
|36
|28
|0
|6
|70
Refugio goes on to face the winner of Johnson City V. Flatonia.