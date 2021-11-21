PSJA North advances in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Raiders were on the road against the Eagle Pass Eagles and defeated them 56-28.
Eagle Pass was unable to get much going throughout the game, but scored a consistent touchdown in each quarter.
However, the Raiders really brought their best into this match-up as they scored in the double digits in three out of four quarters.
|11/19 @ 7p
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Final
|Eagle Pass
|7
|7
|7
|7
|28
|PSJAN
|20
|15
|7
|14
|56
The Raiders move on to face the Westlake Chaparrals of Austin, Texas in the 6A Division II Regional Round.
Westlake is undefeated at 12-0, and defeated the New Braunfels Unicorns 70-7 in their last game.