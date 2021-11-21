PSJA North advances in Laredo

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Raiders were on the road against the Eagle Pass Eagles and defeated them 56-28.

Eagle Pass was unable to get much going throughout the game, but scored a consistent touchdown in each quarter.

However, the Raiders really brought their best into this match-up as they scored in the double digits in three out of four quarters.

11/19 @ 7p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Eagle Pass 7 7 7 7 28 PSJAN 20 15 7 14 56 PSJA North v. Eagle Pass Box Score (Source: University Interscholastic League)

The Raiders move on to face the Westlake Chaparrals of Austin, Texas in the 6A Division II Regional Round.

Westlake is undefeated at 12-0, and defeated the New Braunfels Unicorns 70-7 in their last game.