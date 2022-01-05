Preview: RGVCA All-Star East team prepares for the West

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association (RGVCA) East-West All-Star game is finally back after a two-year hiatus.

The game will feature the best Senior athletes from across the valley, giving them one last time to shine on the high school stage.

“Definitely pretty cool. All the games are done and we get one last game,” Aaron Treviño, La Feria Quarterback, said. “It’s a high level of competition and it’s pretty nice just to showcase my skills. It’s a good level team we’re going up against and my team as well. It’s going to be fun.”

The All-Star game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8. at 7 p.m. at J. Lewis Boggus Stadium in Harlingen.