Mustangs speed past the Voks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs defeated the San Antonio Lanier Voks, in the 5A Division I Area Round of the playoffs, 42-20.

This game was all Mustangs in the first three quarters, as they were able to score a whopping 35 unanswered points.

It was not until the last quarter that the Voks gained any traction scoring two touchdowns back to back, but failing to score the extra point and two point conversion for each making the score 35-12.

The Mustangs put another touchdown on the board with their next possession increasing their lead to 42-12.

The Voks would end the night with a touchdown and two point conversion making the final score 42-20.

11/20 @ 3p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Lanier 0 0 0 20 20 McAllen Memorial 28 0 7 7 42 McAllen Memorial v. San Antonio Lanier Box Score (Source: University Interscholastic League)

The Mustangs stay on the road for the 5A Division I Regional Round when they face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles on Nov. 26.