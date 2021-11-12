McAllen Memorial advances at home

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs defeated the Victoria West Warriors at home 50-28 to advance to the 5A Division 1 Area Round.

The Mustangs playing hard in the first quarter scoring the first points on the board when Marcos De La Cruz broke through the Warriors defense to find himself in the end zone.

The Mustangs defense coming out in full force as on the forcing the Warriors to go for it on fourth down and making the stop and turnover.

The Warriors would answer back on their next possession though with a touchdown of their own. However they failed to convert for the extra two points making the game 7-6 with the Mustangs still in the lead.

Max Alanis-Choy would close out the scoring in the first quarter with a handoff and run into the end zone putting the Mustangs into a 14-6 lead.

11/11 @ 7p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Victoria West 6 6 16 0 28 McAllen Memorial 14 14 8 14 50 Score breakdown for McAllen Memorial V. Victoria West (Source: University Interscholastic League)

The Mustangs advance to the Region 4 Area Round and will face the winner of the Sidney Lanier V. Southside.