Final score: Westlake Chaparrals shut out PSJA North in the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Raiders were defeated by the still undefeated Westlake Chaparrals.

1 2 3 4 Total PSJA North Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 Westlake Chaparrals 21 21 14 0 56 PSJA North Raiders v. Westlake Chaparrals Box Score

1st Quarter:

Westlake with three unanswered touchdowns to end the first quarter.

2nd Quarter:

Westlake put another three unanswered touchdowns on the board to round out the half.

3rd Quarter:

Two more unanswered touchdowns from Westlake.

4th Quarter:

The last quarter went scoreless from both teams.

Final Score: 56-0

Westlake moves on to face Vandegrift in the state quarterfinals.