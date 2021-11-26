Final score: Westlake Chaparrals shut out PSJA North in the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Raiders were defeated by the still undefeated Westlake Chaparrals.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Total
|PSJA North Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westlake Chaparrals
|21
|21
|14
|0
|56
1st Quarter:
Westlake with three unanswered touchdowns to end the first quarter.
2nd Quarter:
Westlake put another three unanswered touchdowns on the board to round out the half.
3rd Quarter:
Two more unanswered touchdowns from Westlake.
4th Quarter:
The last quarter went scoreless from both teams.
Final Score: 56-0
Westlake moves on to face Vandegrift in the state quarterfinals.