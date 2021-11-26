Final score: Westlake Chaparrals shut out PSJA North in the Alamodome

2021 High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The PSJA North Raiders were defeated by the still undefeated Westlake Chaparrals.

1234Total
PSJA North Raiders00000
Westlake Chaparrals212114056
PSJA North Raiders v. Westlake Chaparrals Box Score

1st Quarter:
Westlake with three unanswered touchdowns to end the first quarter.

2nd Quarter:
Westlake put another three unanswered touchdowns on the board to round out the half.

3rd Quarter:
Two more unanswered touchdowns from Westlake.

4th Quarter:
The last quarter went scoreless from both teams.

Final Score: 56-0
Westlake moves on to face Vandegrift in the state quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories