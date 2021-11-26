Final score: Vandegrift Vipers defeat the Edinburg Vela Sabercats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vandegrift Vipers defeated the Edinburg Vela Sabercats at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi, 38-14.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Edinburg Vela Sabercats
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Vandegrift Vipers
|7
|21
|10
|0
|38
1st Quarter:
Vandegrift complete a 20 yard pass for the touchdown to open up the first quarter.
2nd Quarter:
Vandegrift complete a 33 yard pass for the touchdown.
22 yard pass completed by Vandegrift for the touchdown.
3rd Quarter:
8 yard rushing touchdown puts Vela on the board.
Vandegrift answers back with a 32 yard field goal.
A 55 pass by Vandegrift allows for another touchdown.
4th Quarter:
5 yard rushing touchdown from Vela.
Final Score: 38-14
The Vandegrift Vipers defeat the Sabercats.