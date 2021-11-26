Final score: Vandegrift Vipers defeat the Edinburg Vela Sabercats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vandegrift Vipers defeated the Edinburg Vela Sabercats at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi, 38-14.

1 2 3 4 Final Edinburg Vela Sabercats 0 0 7 7 14 Vandegrift Vipers 7 21 10 0 38 Edinburg Vela Sabercats v. Vandergrift Vipers Box Score

1st Quarter:

Vandegrift complete a 20 yard pass for the touchdown to open up the first quarter.

2nd Quarter:

Vandegrift complete a 33 yard pass for the touchdown.

22 yard pass completed by Vandegrift for the touchdown.

3rd Quarter:

8 yard rushing touchdown puts Vela on the board.

Vandegrift answers back with a 32 yard field goal.

A 55 pass by Vandegrift allows for another touchdown.

4th Quarter:

5 yard rushing touchdown from Vela.

Final Score: 38-14

The Vandegrift Vipers defeat the Sabercats.