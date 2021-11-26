Final score: Vandegrift Vipers defeat the Edinburg Vela Sabercats

2021 High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vandegrift Vipers defeated the Edinburg Vela Sabercats at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi, 38-14.

1234Final
Edinburg Vela Sabercats007714
Vandegrift Vipers72110038
Edinburg Vela Sabercats v. Vandergrift Vipers Box Score

1st Quarter:
Vandegrift complete a 20 yard pass for the touchdown to open up the first quarter.

2nd Quarter:
Vandegrift complete a 33 yard pass for the touchdown.
22 yard pass completed by Vandegrift for the touchdown.

3rd Quarter:
8 yard rushing touchdown puts Vela on the board.
Vandegrift answers back with a 32 yard field goal.
A 55 pass by Vandegrift allows for another touchdown.

4th Quarter:
5 yard rushing touchdown from Vela.

Final Score: 38-14
The Vandegrift Vipers defeat the Sabercats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories