La Villa Cardinals defeated in 2A Area Round

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Villa Cardinals went head to head with the Ganado Indians in the 2A Division I Area round, but were defeated 60-23.

La Villa was able to score in the first quarter, but would hit a brick wall until the fourth quarter when they were able to put more points on the board. However, once the fourth quarter started, the Cardinals would need a miracle being down 53 points.

In a last ditch effort the Cardinals were able to put up 16 more points and hold the Indians from putting any more points on the board throughout the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals it would not be enough and Ganado would take the game and advance.

11/18 @ 6:30p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final La Villa 7 0 0 16 23 Ganado 20 19 21 0 60 La Villa V. Ganado Box Score (Source: University Interscholastic League

Ganado will face the winner of Refugio v. Flatonia in the region 4 regional round.