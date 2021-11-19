La Villa Cardinals defeated in 2A Area Round

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Villa Cardinals went head to head with the Ganado Indians in the 2A Division I Area round, but were defeated 60-23.

La Villa was able to score in the first quarter, but would hit a brick wall until the fourth quarter when they were able to put more points on the board. However, once the fourth quarter started, the Cardinals would need a miracle being down 53 points.

In a last ditch effort the Cardinals were able to put up 16 more points and hold the Indians from putting any more points on the board throughout the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals it would not be enough and Ganado would take the game and advance.

11/18 @ 6:30pQ1Q2Q3Q4Final
La Villa7001623
Ganado201921060
La Villa V. Ganado Box Score (Source: University Interscholastic League

Ganado will face the winner of Refugio v. Flatonia in the region 4 regional round.

