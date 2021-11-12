La Feria falls in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Lions went on the road to face the Jones Trojans from Beeville and fell 42-35.

La Feria came into the game only having lost one game during the regular season. That game also being against the Beeville Trojans.

The Lions would not be able to get anything going for them until the second quarter, but it would be too late.

The Trojans were able to keep a steady lead throughout the game, but La Feria would not go out without a fight as they scored five touchdowns through the night.

11/11 @ 7pQ1Q2Q3Q4Final
Jones141401442
La Feria07141435
La Feria V. Beeville Jones Score Breakdown (Source: University Interscholastic League)

Beeville advances and will face the winner of Lampasas V. Plesanton in the Region 4 Area Round in 4A Division I.

