High school football | WEEK 9

2021 High School Football

by: Amanda Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) – It’s week 9 of the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night.

Below is a running list of matchups and scores:

THURSDAY 10/21:

McAllen Memorial 35, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 17 – FINAL

PSJA 63, La Joya 15 – FINAL

Donna 21, Brownsville Pace 9 – FINAL

PSJA North 56, La Joya Juarez Lincoln 3 – FINAL

Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Lopez 0 – FINAL

Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg Economedes 7 – FINAL

