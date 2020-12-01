2020 Share Your Christmas

Share Your Christmas and make the holidays brighter in the RGV! This year, H-E-B will match every donation made to the Food Bank RGV, up to $10,000, to help provide holiday meals for RGV families in need. Make twice the impact with your donation today, right now $1 donation = 10 meals provided.

We thank you so much for your thoughtful donation to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley! Your generous gift will provide life sustaining and nutritious holiday meals for families in the RGV facing food insecurity during this critical time. We are eternally grateful for your kindness. Thank you for Sharing Your Christmas!