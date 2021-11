Shopping, cooking, entertaining, wrapping and more. Stop what you’re doing and visit the Home for the Holidays page on ValleyCentral.com for tips, tricks, and advice on making this holiday season magical. Enter the Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes for a chance to get your 2021 mortgage or rent paid for an entire year! Visit the Home for the Holidays page today at ValleyCentral.com. Contest runs from 11/08/21 thru 12/13/21.