Skip to content
KVEO-TV
Brownsville
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Newsfeed Now
KVEO-TV CBS LiveStream
Pass or Fail
Texas Politics
Texas Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar
Election Results
CBS 4 Special: Ready To Return
BorderReport.com
Washington-DC
Throwback Thursday
SpaceX
KVEO’s Inside RGV Politics
Report it to KVEO
Working for You
South Texas Fishing Report
Top Stories
EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces
Work from home: These are the top jobs for remote careers
Sombrero Festival 2021 canceled over health concerns
TEA: Less than half-a-percent of students returning to schools have contracted COVID-19
COVID 19
CDC COVID-19 Safety Tips
Video Center
Weather
CBS 4 Weather Forecast
NBC 23 Weather Forecast
Weather Radar
Weatherbug Live Camera Feeds
Tracking the Tropics LiveStream
Storm Preparedness Tips
Helpful Phone Numbers and Links
Weather Alerts
Sandbag Locations
Closing or Delays
Hurricane Tracker
Evacuation Map
211 Assistance
Sports
Local Sports
Voices of Change
Athlete Of The Week
Team Of The Week
The Big Game
NFL
NBC Sunday Night Football
Silver Star Nation
Silver Star Nation Greatest of All Time
Japan 2020
Big 12 Football
High School Football
Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Contests
KVEO Contest Winners
2020 Pro Football Challenge
KVEO’s Back to School Photo Contest
Fruia RGV Cutest Pet Contest
L&F Distributors Legacies
Bud Light-teria Sweepstakes
Community
Buy Local
L&F Distributors Legacies
Clear the Shelters
Legal Minute
Partner Spotlight
4ever Family
Richard Moore Outdoor Report
Olympic Readers
Home for the Holidays
Healthy You
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Calendar of Events
Meet The Team
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Nexstar Careers
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Valley Central Digital Services
Titan TV Schedule
Whats on NBC Tonight
ValleyCentral’s Social Media Links
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Sombrero Festival 2021 canceled over health concerns
TEA: Less than half-a-percent of students returning to schools have contracted COVID-19
Concerns about Brownsville ISD soft opening
Video
$8M more in CARES Act funds allocated for South Texas region, but entities must apply
Tropical Depression 22 forms
More Top Stories
Top Stories
New dispatch system helps Weslaco police respond faster
Video
Harlingen police searching for burglary suspect
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Migratory Marvels
Video
City of McAllen advising residents to avoid flooded roads
Edinburg woman arrested and accused of murdering husband
Border Patrol supervisor charged with violating civil rights of La Joya woman
IDEA Public Schools launch Junior Master Gardner program
Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October
Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine is stepping down in 2021
Disinfecting equipment used by pro sports teams now at Brownsville ISD athletics
Video
More Top Stories
BorderReport.com Stories
Chihuahua to relaunch ravaged tourism industry despite pandemic
Gallery
$8M more in CARES Act funds allocated for South Texas region, but entities must apply
Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October
Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine is stepping down in 2021
Cher tapes emotional PSA for South Texas county ravaged by COVID-19 after her concert
Video
ICE won’t say why agency deported detainee while her sexual-assault complaint is pending
City of Tijuana looking for help naming rare albino peacock
Struggling with cost of distance learning, many parents in Tijuana ask that school year be suspended
Border Patrol agent, Juarez teen play catch over dried-up Rio Grande
Video
$40 million expansion of commercial lanes at Pharr port of entry breaks ground
Hit man seen on social media gunning down driver at red light gets prison time
Video
El Paso mayor on border travel crackdown: ‘If it’s not changing anything, I’d like to see it go away’
Video
More Border Report
State News
Chihuahua to relaunch ravaged tourism industry despite pandemic
Gallery
$8M more in CARES Act funds allocated for South Texas region, but entities must apply
Federal court orders Blue Bell Creameries to pay over $19 million in criminal penalties
IDEA Public Schools launch Junior Master Gardner program
Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October
More State News News
National News
EPA approves Pine-Sol to kill coronavirus on surfaces
‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77
‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77
‘Hocus Pocus’ themed Frappuccinos coming to Starbucks as secret item menu
Cash App con could wipe out your bank account
Video
More National News News
Sports
Up to 1,000 fans to be allowed in for Italian Open tennis
US Open sees red in Round 1. Will Winged Foot strike back?
Mayfield throws 2 TD passes, Browns hold off Burrow, Bengals
Leathernecks to compete in first RGV football game of 2020
Video
Cirelli scores in OT, Lighting beat Isles to reach Cup Final
More Sports News
Throwback Thursday
Throwback Thursday: History of Cattle Ranching
Video
Throwback Thursday: Juan Alamia
Throwback Thursday: Jean Lafitte
Video
More Throwback Thursday News
Richard Moore Outdoor Report
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Migratory Marvels
Video
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Beckoning Beaches
Video
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Late Summer Deer
Video
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Bonanza
Video
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Daring Ducklings
Video
More Richard Moore Outdoor Report News
Washington-DC
Native American ancestral remains, artifacts returned to U.S. soil
Video
Senators push bipartisan plan to ‘finish fixing’ the FAFSA
Video
Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
Video
Group of senators pressure DEA to prioritize opioid epidemic during pandemic
Video
Travel restrictions between Canada, US hurting local economies, lawmakers say
Video
More Washington-DC News
Video Center
Brownsville ISD concerned about soft openings
Video
New dispatch system for Weslaco PD
Video
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Migratory Marvels
Video
New disinfecting foggers for Brownsville ISD Athletics
Video
Kindergarteners ready to go back to school
Video
CHER PSA FOR HIDALGO COUNTY
Video
More Local News
COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS
COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands
Video
COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing
Video
COVID Tip: Disinfecting
Video
COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth
Video
COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact
Video
COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas
Video
COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often
Video
Trending Stories
Edinburg woman arrested and accused of murdering husband
Weather
Weather Radar
Tropical Depression 22 forms
Daily Updates: What we know about COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley